"I love writing interesting female characters because usually they're props, particularly in comedy," he revealed. "Even in Hollywood, they're usually air heads or if they're ambitious they're straight away cold and need to be taught a lesson. They need to show that getting a man is more important than getting a career. Or they're just props for men to do funny things."

According to Gervais, Hollywood has it all wrong. "People think that men rule the world but they don't, really. That was never my experience growing up and certainly not at Broad Hill. Men, when they're together, revert to the playground."

Derek is back for a second series on Channel 4 next month and Gervais has promised a "real sisterhood" developing between Broad Hill nursing home manager Hannah (played by Kerry Godliman) and her young prodigy Vicky (Holli Dempsey), who has landed herself a full-time job caring for the elderly residents.

Look out for his "real, good, modern girl power" when Derek returns to Channel 4 on 23 April. Watch the trailer below...