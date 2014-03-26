Ricky Gervais: Female characters often treated as props in film and TV
The creator of Derek says Hollywood portrays women as air heads or so ambitious they "need to be taught a lesson"
Ricky Gervais has spoken out against the treatment of women in film and TV.
In an interview with RadioTimes.com, the comedian and creator of The Office spoke of his disappointment at the way females are often portrayed on screen.
"I love writing interesting female characters because usually they're props, particularly in comedy," he revealed. "Even in Hollywood, they're usually air heads or if they're ambitious they're straight away cold and need to be taught a lesson. They need to show that getting a man is more important than getting a career. Or they're just props for men to do funny things."
According to Gervais, Hollywood has it all wrong. "People think that men rule the world but they don't, really. That was never my experience growing up and certainly not at Broad Hill. Men, when they're together, revert to the playground."
Derek is back for a second series on Channel 4 next month and Gervais has promised a "real sisterhood" developing between Broad Hill nursing home manager Hannah (played by Kerry Godliman) and her young prodigy Vicky (Holli Dempsey), who has landed herself a full-time job caring for the elderly residents.
More like this
Look out for his "real, good, modern girl power" when Derek returns to Channel 4 on 23 April. Watch the trailer below...