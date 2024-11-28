Ricky Gervais defends his controversial comedy: 'It seems worse than it is'
The comic explained that he likes dealing with taboos.
Ricky Gervais has defended his sometimes controversial stand-up comedy performances by saying that he can "justify" all of the "taboo" topics that he addresses.
The comic, whose caused a stir on Netflix with his recent specials Armageddon and SuperNature, is known for dark jokes that aren't to everybody's tastes, touching on sensitive issues and disadvantaged groups in society.
Nevertheless, in an interview with the Stick to Football podcast, he insisted that he carefully considers his jokes before presenting them to an audience, ensuring that he is ready should they come under fire.
"I don't go out there and just say the first thing that comes to my head, thinking there is no consequence," he explained.
"I don't do that, so I've got to be able to justify it. Everything I do, I've got to be able to go, 'This is why it's OK.'
Gervais continued: "A lot of my stuff, because we're dealing with taboo subjects, seems worse than it actually is. If you analyse it, it's not that bad. It's just because you're dealing with contentious subjects and buzz words, where people gasp, but if you look at the jokes, it's fine."
He went on to say that he likes dealing with taboos in his material, comparing his role to that of a guide taking audience members "by the hand through a scary forest" to find "a place they haven't been before".
The star, also known for comedies The Office (UK), Extras and After Life, added that he doesn't fear being "cancelled" as "you actually have to break the law to be properly cancelled".
Gervais is currently touring with his latest stand-up material, titled Mortality, with upcoming dates in Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham among other locations.
The tour will eventually come to Netflix as a comedy special, although no release date has been announced just yet.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.