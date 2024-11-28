Nevertheless, in an interview with the Stick to Football podcast, he insisted that he carefully considers his jokes before presenting them to an audience, ensuring that he is ready should they come under fire.

"I don't go out there and just say the first thing that comes to my head, thinking there is no consequence," he explained.

"I don't do that, so I've got to be able to justify it. Everything I do, I've got to be able to go, 'This is why it's OK.'

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gervais continued: "A lot of my stuff, because we're dealing with taboo subjects, seems worse than it actually is. If you analyse it, it's not that bad. It's just because you're dealing with contentious subjects and buzz words, where people gasp, but if you look at the jokes, it's fine."

He went on to say that he likes dealing with taboos in his material, comparing his role to that of a guide taking audience members "by the hand through a scary forest" to find "a place they haven't been before".

The star, also known for comedies The Office (UK), Extras and After Life, added that he doesn't fear being "cancelled" as "you actually have to break the law to be properly cancelled".

Gervais is currently touring with his latest stand-up material, titled Mortality, with upcoming dates in Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham among other locations.

The tour will eventually come to Netflix as a comedy special, although no release date has been announced just yet.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.