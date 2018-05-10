The black comedy will see Gervais star as widower Tony, who, after contemplating taking his own life, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

The comedian confirmed on Twitter that the show begins production this week. He serves as creator, director, executive producer and, of course, star. There is no word yet on whether any of his old pals from The Office / Extras / Derek will be joining him in the cast, though we'll keep our fingers crossed for a Gervais and Karl Pilkington reunion.

Gervais has entered a lucrative partnership with the streaming giants. His first standup special in years, Humanity, debuted on the service in March – and a second is on the way.