In the film, the Muppets find themselves getting caught up with a jewel thief named Constantine, who’s a dead ringer for Kermit, while on their world tour.

Talking about the sequel, director James Bobin said: “It's great to be back working with the Muppets, some of them even remember my name occasionally now.

"As for the movie, it's a tip of the hat to the old-school crime capers of the '60s, but featuring a frog, a pig, a bear and a dog - no panthers, even pink ones - along with the usual Muppet-y mix of mayhem, music and laughs."

Kermit echoed Bobin’s remarks, adding: "This movie takes us places we've never been before. And trust me - this frog has never seen so much international flavour. I think audiences will eat it up - the entertainment, that is."

Kermit and the gang were last seen on the big screen in 2011, when they starred in Disney’s Oscar-winning The Muppets alongside Jason Segel and Amy Adams.

The Muppets Again…! is scheduled for release in the States on March 21, 2014.