In addition to the festival’s traditional blend of comedy, theatre, dance and children’s shows, this year space will also be given over to cabaret.

Gervais is scheduled to appear alongside actor Warwick Davis for a Q&A session about their new observational comedy series, Life’s Too Short.

Other big-name stars who will be in attendance include Al Murray, Russell Kane, Omid Djalili, Phill Jupitus and Stewart Lee, while actor John Malkovich will also direct Julian Sands in a play celebrating Harold Pinter’s work.

The Festival Fringe will run from Friday 5 to Monday 29 August.