Alongside Roiland, the regular voice cast includes Sarah Chalke as Rick's daughter Beth, Chris Parnell as Morty's father Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Morty's sister Summer.

The new season also features a star-studded line-up of guest stars, including the likes of Taika Waititi, Kathleen Turner, Sam Neill and Paul Giamatti.

Fans of the show have had to wait two years for the fourth season, but co-creator Dan Harmon has assured fans that the "ridiculous" hiatus won't be repeated.

"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

