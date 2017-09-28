The first trailer for the last ever season of Red Oaks has been revealed
The third and final instalment of Amazon Prime Video's 80s-set coming of age comedy will be released all at once on 20th October
Red Oaks, the show that did the 80s before it was cool (we're looking at you, Stranger Things) is returning for a third and final season on Amazon Prime Video this October.
The first trailer for the new season sees former layabout tennis coach David relocating to New York City after leaving the New Jersey country club Red Oaks behind – but something about that plush, perfectly weird place keeps drawing him back.
British actor Craig Roberts stars alongside Mad About You comedian Paul Reiser (who, coincidentally, will also appear in Stranger Things 2 this October), Ennis Esmer, Jennifer Grey and more.
Watch the Red Oaks season three trailer below
The series is exec produced by Ocean's 11 director Steven Soderbergh and Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green.
The final season of Red Oaks will consist of six episodes, and will be released all at once on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 20th October.