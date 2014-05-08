It’s been widely reported that the voluptuous Aussie actress has signed up for a remake of the 1980 Goldie Hawn comedy Private Benjamin, in which a socialite enlists in the military on a whim and gets more than she bargained for – and so does the military. Given that Park Avenue probably isn’t Rebel’s natural haunt, her part has been changed to that of a redneck who signs up to escape her humdrum life.

No other cast members have been announced to join Rebel on the front line yet, but if brutal Gunnery Sergeant Major Hartman from Full Metal Jacket is available, a face off between him and potty-mouthed Rebel is one we’d certainly pay to see.

