Rebel Wilson set to join the Army in Private Benjamin remake
The star of Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and Bachelorette is reported to be enlisting in a remake of the 1980 Goldie Hawn comedy about an accidental new recruit
It looks like the US Army could receive a recruitment boost from an unlikely source with reports that comedian Rebel Wilson, star of Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and Bachelorette, is about to don the fatigues and head for boot camp.
Before you start thinking this could result in the biggest threat to national security since Edward Snowden, rest assured, it’s only for a movie.
It’s been widely reported that the voluptuous Aussie actress has signed up for a remake of the 1980 Goldie Hawn comedy Private Benjamin, in which a socialite enlists in the military on a whim and gets more than she bargained for – and so does the military. Given that Park Avenue probably isn’t Rebel’s natural haunt, her part has been changed to that of a redneck who signs up to escape her humdrum life.
No other cast members have been announced to join Rebel on the front line yet, but if brutal Gunnery Sergeant Major Hartman from Full Metal Jacket is available, a face off between him and potty-mouthed Rebel is one we’d certainly pay to see.