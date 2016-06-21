Radio Times TV Champion 2016: Meet the stars of Comedy Champion
Here's the 64 celebrities who'll do battle this Summer
Brendan O'Carroll
Dara O'Briain
David Mitchell
Ian McKellan
Greg Davies
Jack Whitehall
Mathew Baynton
Miranda Hart
Richard Ayoade
Ricky Gervais
Rob Brydon
Sarah Millican
Amy Schumer
Stephen Fry
Sandi Toksvig
Steve Coogan
Zawe Ashton
Charlotte Ritchie
Sharon Horgan
Rob Delaney
Chris O'Dowd
Jessica Hynes
Tamsin Greig
Catherine Tate
Julia Davis
Lena Dunham
Eddie Izzard
Matt Berry
Tina Fey
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Sarah Silverman
Sofía Vergara
Mindy Kaling
Jane Krakowski
Zooey Deschanel
Kaley Cuoco
Johnny Galecki
Jim Parsons
Aubrey Plaza
Amy Poehler
Aziz Ansari
Rebekah Staton
Joanna Scanlan
Sharon Rooney
Rebecca Root
Rebecca Front
Ellie Kemper
Peter Kay
Michael McIntyre
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Russell Howard
Russell Kane
Holly Walsh
Katherine Parkinson
Emma Kennedy
Michaela Coel
Sian Gibson
Romesh Ranganathan
John Oliver
Toby Jones
Steve Pemberton
Reece Shearsmith
Trevor Noah