Pulling follows three single, dysfunctional female friends in their 30s who are "living their lives the way they want, even if society tells them they should have it all figured out by this point."

June Diane Raphael (above left) will take the role of Donna - originally played by Horgan - who moves back in with her single best friends Louise and Karen when her perfect life suddenly falls apart. Mandy Moore (above right) will play Louise, a role previously filled by Great Night Out's Rebekah Staton, with the character of Karen yet to be cast.

Pulling will be directed by Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore. The pilot has been penned by Bad Teacher's Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.

The Bafta nominated original series - which was dubbed "brilliantly, filthily funny" by The Guardian - aired on BBC3 between 2006 and 2009 and starred Horgan, Staton and Tanya Franks (above right). The first episode saw Donna break up with her fiance on her hen night and later featured a suicide attempt, not to mention copious references to sex, drugs and alcohol.