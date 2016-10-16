"Well that's not true, you've just got to work harder. "

The result?

However, gold like that doesn't spring out of nowhere, and Hislop walked the audience through the thinking behind it.

"The cover is the focus for people deciding whether they want to buy the magazine, it makes a huge difference for us. One of the early ideas was Trump saying to Hillary Clinton 'your husband's behaved appallingly too', and then Hillary saying 'well at least he knew when to withdraw.'"

(Side-note: we laughed at this joke so much we mocked it up ourselves, just for fun.)

Nevertheless, Hislop believes they arrived at the right cover. "It was very graphic and it had the word 'grope', and that's what you wanted to go on. I mean, how much influence can a satirical magazine have on voters in the Midwest? But it got a certain amount of play in America, particularly to embarrass the religious right. This is your candidate, is that what you want?"

Well no matter who wins, at least we got some laughs out of it. That's something, right?