Marcus, Stylax and Grumio are back, in the first clip from series two of award-winning ITV2 comedy Plebs.

The hapless trio of Ancient Romans, played by Tom Rosenthal, Joel Fry and Ryan Sampson, are seen trying to sneak a free look at the chariot races in the new scene, which also features a guest appearance from Rosenthal’s dad Jim, the ITV sports presenter, who is commentating on events in the arena.