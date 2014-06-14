Plebs series 2 first look
Sports presenter Jim Rosenthal - father of actor Tom - commentates on a chariot race in the first footage from the new series of the acclaimed ITV2 comedy
Marcus, Stylax and Grumio are back, in the first clip from series two of award-winning ITV2 comedy Plebs.
The hapless trio of Ancient Romans, played by Tom Rosenthal, Joel Fry and Ryan Sampson, are seen trying to sneak a free look at the chariot races in the new scene, which also features a guest appearance from Rosenthal’s dad Jim, the ITV sports presenter, who is commentating on events in the arena.
Billed as “The Inbetweeners meets Ancient Rome”, the series from Sam Leifer and Tom Basden was both a ratings and a critical hit when it aired in spring 2013, becoming ITV2’s most successful comedy launch, with consolidated ratings of 1.7 million, and picking up best comedy gongs at the Royal Television Society Awards and the British Comedy Awards.
Plebs returns to ITV2 in the autumn.