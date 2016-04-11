Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp makes her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt debut in new clip
The True Blood star joins the cast of Tina Fey's Netflix comedy for series two
Published: Monday, 11 April 2016 at 11:58 am
From a Pitch Perfect singer to a bitc... *cough* bitter and twisted New York socialite housewife, is there anything Anna Camp can't do?
The True Blood actress joins the cast of Tina Fey's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for series two, and from the looks of the first sneak peek of her in action, she's going to fit right in.
Camp stars as Deirdre Robespierre (bouns points for those among you who recognise the surname as that of one of the most famous men of the French Revolution), a woman with brains to burn and a rather nasty agenda.
Jacqueline's met her match, it seems.
Can Kimmy turn her frown upside down? We'll find out when the series lands on Netflix on April 15th.
