“He thinks he’s gonna get signed,” Gervais told TheWrap, adding: “He’s trying to get A&R men along, and they’re going, ‘You look like Piers Morgan, you’re a 50-year-old man in a suit, why are we going to sign this?’ It’s absolutely f***ing tragic.”

Morgan wasn't going to let this comment go unchallenged.

Er @rickygervais ...there is nothing tragic about my suits > http://t.co/mm6P8o5U6l — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2014

Gervais said there was no offence meant. All gentlemanly, like.

But Morgan wasn't about to be aged, either.

Gervais had that all covered.

@piersmorgan yeah, but by the time the movie comes out.... — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 7, 2014

Morgan then thought he’d use this as a good time to get his name on the cast list.

I demand a cameo now > RT @rickygervais @piersmorgan yeah, but by the time the movie comes out.... — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2014

Gervais suggested he’ll soon be more suited to retirement-themed comedy Derek.

@piersmorgan you'll be the right age to be in Derek soon. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 7, 2014

Morgan either didn't get what he meant, or chose to ignore it.

I could play a celebrity that Kev begs for an autograph > RT @rickygervais @piersmorgan you'll be the right age to be in Derek soon. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2014

Which gave Gervais a right laugh.