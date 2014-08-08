Piers Morgan has Twitter war with Ricky Gervais, ends up being cast in Derek
Piers, we don't think he wants you to play a celebrity...
Piers Morgan pulled comedian Ricky Gervais up last night after he joked about his suits in an interview - sparking a Twitter exchange that might just have landed Piers a guest role in Derek! Or not.
Gervais was talking about his upcoming The Office spin-off movie Life on the Road, which will see David Brent try to live out his rock-star dreams.
“He thinks he’s gonna get signed,” Gervais told TheWrap, adding: “He’s trying to get A&R men along, and they’re going, ‘You look like Piers Morgan, you’re a 50-year-old man in a suit, why are we going to sign this?’ It’s absolutely f***ing tragic.”
Morgan wasn't going to let this comment go unchallenged.
Er @rickygervais ...there is nothing tragic about my suits > http://t.co/mm6P8o5U6l
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2014
Gervais said there was no offence meant. All gentlemanly, like.
More like this
@piersmorgan haha. No offence.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 7, 2014
But Morgan wasn't about to be aged, either.
And I'm not 50, I'm 4-bloody-9! > @rickygervais @piersmorgan haha. No offence.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2014
Gervais had that all covered.
@piersmorgan yeah, but by the time the movie comes out....
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 7, 2014
Morgan then thought he’d use this as a good time to get his name on the cast list.
I demand a cameo now > RT @rickygervais @piersmorgan yeah, but by the time the movie comes out....
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2014
Gervais suggested he’ll soon be more suited to retirement-themed comedy Derek.
@piersmorgan you'll be the right age to be in Derek soon.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 7, 2014
Morgan either didn't get what he meant, or chose to ignore it.
I could play a celebrity that Kev begs for an autograph > RT @rickygervais @piersmorgan you'll be the right age to be in Derek soon.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2014
Which gave Gervais a right laugh.
@piersmorgan Yeah, exactly. That's definitely what I meant.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 7, 2014