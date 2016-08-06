"The plan always was kind of to bring [David] back," Hank Azaria said recently, revealing that he was the guy Phoebe was originally going to be with in the show's final scenes.

“I think, honestly, what happened was Paul Rudd is so awesome that they sort of found a groove with him and [my character] became more of just the grist for that mill. As opposed to the other way around," added Azaria, while speaking to Huffington Post.

And while we fans were certainly pleased when Phoebe and Mike tied the knot (that dress, the snow) Azaria still isn't that happy with how things panned out for him...

“It actually did sting a little bit,” admitted the star.

“Whatever part of me is David the science guy who went to Minsk, which admittedly is probably a small part of me... that part of me wanted to end up with Phoebe. So I was sort of sad when I didn’t.” Aww.