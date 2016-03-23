Originally created by 18-year-old Ben Edlund as the mascot for a chain of US comic stores in the 1980s, the spoof superhero went on to star in his own animated show on Fox, followed by a short-lived 2001 live action series with Patrick Warburton (below).

Warburton is expected to executive produce the new show, along with Edlund, who will also write.

The brave but slightly dim hero – famous for his nonsensical battle cry of “Spoooooon!” – has his own sidekick in the form of Arthur, an overweight former accountant dressed as a moth, who’ll be played by Vinyl’s Griffin Newman. Valorie Curry (House of Lies, Veronica Mars) will also appear as Arthur’s sister, Dot.

Serafinowicz is one of Britain’s most versatile performers. Alongside screen appearances in the likes of Shaun of the Dead and Parks and Recreation – not to mention his own award-winning BBC2 sketch show – he’s also an in-demand voice actor, having put words into the mouths of everyone from Star Wars’ Darth Maul to CBeebies’ Driver Dan.

He played Denarian Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy and Aldo in Spy, and has recently attracted much attention for re-dubbing Donald Trump in a series of viral YouTube videos.

It’s inspired casting that certainly gets a big Tick from us.