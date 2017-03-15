“Peter has been trying to keep it a secret but there will be a Car Share clip of around three minutes," a source told The Mirror.

“It will keep fans who were begging for a full Christmas special happy until the second series starts next year.

“It’s the perfect Christmas gift for viewers as John turns to Kayleigh and asks why there are Christmas songs playing in the middle of the summer on the radio. Even though it’s only short, it’s a hilarious sketch.”

As well as the new Car Share clip, the Christmas Comedy Shuffle will feature festive highlights from Kay’s C4 sitcom Phoenix Nights and a seasonal singalong with Sir Paul McCartney.

John and Kayleigh will return in a four-part series in 2017.

RadioTimes.com contacted the BBC for a response.

Peter Kay’s Christmas Comedy Shuffle is on 10.05pm Christmas Eve, BBC1