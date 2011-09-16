Speaking to Real Radio North West the comic said: ‘It's written, I've written it. It's done. They've even asked me, with this Inbetweeners film, if you want to make a film of it.”

However, Kay admitted that assembling the cast for the project would be difficult, saying: “The biggest problem is getting everyone together.”

The Bolton-based comedian went on to reveal that he has co-written two spin-off Christmas specials about Phoenix Club doormen Max and Paddy with Patrick McGuinness, which he said could also be turned into feature films.

More like this

Peter Kay has been promising viewers more Phoenix Nights since 2007 but the programme’s co-writer, Dave Spikey, dismissed talk of the programme's return in a 2009 interview and, according to comedy news website Chortle, has since fallen out with Kay.

The Inbetweeners Movie, an adaptation of another Channel 4 comedy property, earned record-breaking sums of money over its opening weekend this past August, which has set movie-makers on the hunt for other comedy programmes to adapt.

Advertisement

Phoenix Nights, set in a working men's club in Bolton, ran for two series from 2001 on Channel 4 and starred Peter Kay as the club's wheelchair-bound manager, Brian Potter.