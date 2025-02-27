She said: "Well, I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because... We’re having another baby!" as she holds up a scan picture to camera for viewers to see.

"I’m due in the summer and we’re all so excited… A little overwhelmed at the thought of having 3 children under 5 running around, but mostly just completely delighted."

With many parents likely wondering how they're going to explain the news to their own children, Mummy Pig was asked if she'd told Peppa and George about her pregnancy yet.

Peppa and George. London Theatre Direct

She said: "Oh yes, we weren’t able to keep it a secret for long. Peppa knew something was going on, and she’s such a curious thing – we had to tell her before she popped!

"They’ve had the occasional wobble and worry, but they’re mostly so excited! Every day they ask me how big the baby is, when is it coming, does it like Muddy Puddles and dinosaurs... It never stops!"

While a name has not yet been announced for the new addition to the Pig household, it has been revealed that Mummy Pig will announce that she's pregnant during the final episode of the current series of Peppa Pig.

That episode is set to air rather fittingly on Sunday 30th March, which is Mother’s Day.

Read more:

As for when we can expect to see the new bundle of joy on the screens, we'll just have to be that bit more patient as the new Pig family member won't appear in the series until autumn.

Speaking about the storyline, Esra Cafer (senior vice president of franchise strategy and management at Hasbro, the company that owns the Peppa Pig franchise) told The Independent that "it’s an important topic to explore".

Cafer continued: "Pre-schoolers welcoming a new sibling will strongly relate to these new stories and can learn how to handle the new moment.

"Even only children will delight in watching the ups and downs of having a new baby in the Peppa house. It allows parents and children to learn with Peppa as she navigates new territory."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It will also be an opportunity for the show to explore some of the jealousy and emotions that naturally arise when a child gets a younger sibling, Cafer explained.

"Like any four-year-old, Peppa will feel all the emotions – joy, jealousy, excitement, and confusion – as she becomes a bigger big sister. Facing new experiences with confidence and curiosity is what Peppa does best."

Peppa Pig is available to watch on My5, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.