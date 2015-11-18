But apparently we shouldn’t be re-stitching our commemorative Super Hans tea towels just yet. According to Peep Show co-creators Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong, we might still be in the dark about Hans’ correct nomenclature.

“There’s still doubt in our minds in terms of his Wikipedia page, what should be on there,” Armstrong said recently. “I don’t think we’re married to him being Simon; I think that might be a nom de guerre or something like that.

“We always knew that he’d made up his own nickname. We thought that’s the sort of person he was. But what his real name is – I don’t think we’re ready to commit to Simon, are we Sam?”

More like this

“No, let’s leave it open,” agreed co-writer Sam Bain.

So there you have it – no reason to go Hans-free after all. A nation rejoices.

Advertisement

Peep Show continues next Wednesday at 10pm