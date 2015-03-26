Peep Show, Fresh Meat and MIC "superfans" can watch new episodes online two days before broadcast
Channel 4's new digital hub All 4 will premiere selected shows 48 hours before they air on TV - but only for certain customers and "programme superfans"
Highly anticipated new episodes of Channel 4 comedies Fresh Meat and Peep Show, as well as reality favourite Made in Chelsea, will be among programmes available to some viewers via C4’s new digital hub All 4 two days before they are broadcast on TV.
Launching at the end of the month, All 4 will replace 4oD as the online home for all of C4’s linear channels, digital content and other internet services, including its new live-streaming functionality for mobile devices.
The exclusive premieres will apply to Channel 4’s so-called “programme superfans” who will be identified from their on-demand viewing behaviour. They will then be sent a link and a code with which to access the episodes.
So if you want to see your favourite Channel 4 programmes early, you might want to start bingeing on those back catalogues when All 4 launches on 30th March.
A sponsorship deal will also see O2 customers who are signed up to the mobile phone and broadband provider’s Priority loyalty scheme given a 48-hour window in which to watch these and other selected shows before they hit TV screens.
More like this
Series four of Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain’s university-set comedy Fresh Meat and the last ever run of Peep Show, which the duo also write, are expected on Channel 4 later this year.
Season nine of Made in Chelsea kicks off on E4 in mid-April.