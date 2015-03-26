The exclusive premieres will apply to Channel 4’s so-called “programme superfans” who will be identified from their on-demand viewing behaviour. They will then be sent a link and a code with which to access the episodes.

So if you want to see your favourite Channel 4 programmes early, you might want to start bingeing on those back catalogues when All 4 launches on 30th March.

A sponsorship deal will also see O2 customers who are signed up to the mobile phone and broadband provider’s Priority loyalty scheme given a 48-hour window in which to watch these and other selected shows before they hit TV screens.

Series four of Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain’s university-set comedy Fresh Meat and the last ever run of Peep Show, which the duo also write, are expected on Channel 4 later this year.

Season nine of Made in Chelsea kicks off on E4 in mid-April.