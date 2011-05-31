Peep Show creators unveil new comedy drama
Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong reveal the cast and premise of their new comedy drama
Get ready to cringe! Peep Show creators Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong have unveiled a new comedy drama for Channel 4 entitled Fresh Meat.
The series, currently filming in Manchester, will explore the lives of six students who share a house and who are all about to embark on their first year of university. Happily, we're promised "the whole gamut of appalling behaviour and errors of judgement".
We're also promised a hot young cast, including The Inbetweeners' Joe Thomas, Jack Whitehall (pictured above), Kimberley Nixon, who appeared in Cranford, Zawe Ashton from Misfits, classical musician Charlotte Ritchie and Gary Tank Commander's Greg McHugh.
Fans of Bain and Armstrong's unique brand of humour will likely find much to enjoy here, too, as C4's Head of Drama promises that "Sam and Jesse are bringing their customary incisive comedy to the drama output, and the result is a hilarious and painfully truthful series about being a student."
Fresh Meat will likely air on Channel 4 later this year.