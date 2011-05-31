We're also promised a hot young cast, including The Inbetweeners' Joe Thomas, Jack Whitehall (pictured above), Kimberley Nixon, who appeared in Cranford, Zawe Ashton from Misfits, classical musician Charlotte Ritchie and Gary Tank Commander's Greg McHugh.

Fans of Bain and Armstrong's unique brand of humour will likely find much to enjoy here, too, as C4's Head of Drama promises that "Sam and Jesse are bringing their customary incisive comedy to the drama output, and the result is a hilarious and painfully truthful series about being a student."

Advertisement

Fresh Meat will likely air on Channel 4 later this year.