"Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles. She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world."

Routledge was born on 17th February 1929 in Tranmere, Birkenhead, and studied English Language and Literature at the University of Liverpool before training at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. She began her career on stage at the Liverpool Playhouse and went on to work extensively in theatre, television and film.

Her television work included appearances in Coronation Street and Talking Heads, the BBC series of monologues written by Alan Bennett.

From 1990 to 1995, Routledge starred as Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances. The character, a pompous woman preoccupied with her social status, became one of her best-known roles and earned her a British Comedy Award and a BAFTA nomination.

She also had a memorable role as the title character in BBC crime drama Hetty Wainthropp Investigates.

Outside television, Routledge had a successful stage career, winning a Tony Award in 1967 for her role in Darling of the Day and later received a Laurence Olivier Award for her performance in Candide. Her film credits included To Sir, With Love (1967), Pretty Polly (1967) and If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium (1969).

Routledge received several honours throughout her career. She was named BBC Television Personality of the Year in 1992, awarded an OBE in 1993, and made a Dame in 2017 for her services to entertainment and charity.

In 2023, she appeared in a Channel 5 documentary revisiting Keeping Up Appearances, recorded when she was 93, in which she discussed her experiences making the series.

Routledge never married and had no children, saying in a 2001 interview: "I didn't make a decision not to be married and not to be a mother. Life just turned out like that because my involvement in acting was so total."