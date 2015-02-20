Wittels was also a stand-up comedian, a drummer for the band Don't Stop or We'll Die and a writer for The Sarah Silverman Program and Suits.

He coined the term 'humblebrag', publishing Humblebrag: The Art of False Modesty in 2012.

Parks and Rec star Amy Poehler remembered her colleague at Variety's unite4humanity event last night, saying: "Today, I lost a friend. I lost a dear, young friend in my life who was struggling with addiction."

Tributes to the 30-year-old have already flooded in on social media.