Parks and Recreation's Harris Wittels dies aged 30
Writer, executive producer and star of the NBC comedy has been found dead in Los Angeles
Parks and Recreation star Harris Wittels has died aged 30.
Wittels, who wrote, executive produced and starred in the hit NBC comedy, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles yesterday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Wittels was also a stand-up comedian, a drummer for the band Don't Stop or We'll Die and a writer for The Sarah Silverman Program and Suits.
He coined the term 'humblebrag', publishing Humblebrag: The Art of False Modesty in 2012.
Parks and Rec star Amy Poehler remembered her colleague at Variety's unite4humanity event last night, saying: "Today, I lost a friend. I lost a dear, young friend in my life who was struggling with addiction."
Tributes to the 30-year-old have already flooded in on social media.