Parks and Recreation to be dropped by NBC after series seven
The cult comedy starring Amy Poehler will not be returning - but it will be a while before UK viewers get to see the finale
The seventh series of Amy Poehler comedy Parks and Recreation will be the last.
The news was broken by co-creator Michael Schur who Tweeted late last night UK time under his handle Ken Tremendous: “The 7th season of #ParksandRec will be our last (100% mutual between creative team and network). Sad, but happy, and excited. See you soon!"
NBC has since confirmed the news that the comedy revolving around a small Indiana town’s parks department will not be returning.
However it will be a while before this fully impacts UK viewers – series three has not yet aired on BBC4 and is due to be shown on the channel later this year.
The cult comedy has attracted widespread critical acclaim, and also saw Poehler scoop a best comedy actress Golden Globe win in January for her role as perky government official Leslie Knope.
At the beginning of the year NBC announced that it had greenlit a comedy pilot created and executive produced by Poehler.
The new series, entitled Old Soul, comes in conjunction with a new overall three-year deal between Poehler and the network.