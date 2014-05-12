NBC has since confirmed the news that the comedy revolving around a small Indiana town’s parks department will not be returning.

However it will be a while before this fully impacts UK viewers – series three has not yet aired on BBC4 and is due to be shown on the channel later this year.

The cult comedy has attracted widespread critical acclaim, and also saw Poehler scoop a best comedy actress Golden Globe win in January for her role as perky government official Leslie Knope.

More like this

At the beginning of the year NBC announced that it had greenlit a comedy pilot created and executive produced by Poehler.

The new series, entitled Old Soul, comes in conjunction with a new overall three-year deal between Poehler and the network.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes