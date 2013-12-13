Only Fools and Horses' Heroes and Villains episode wins Radio Times vote!
We asked, and you voted - now this classic episode will air on Gold at the prime time of 6pm on Christmas Day
Radio Times and Gold put you in charge of your Christmas viewing by asking you to choose from a shortlist of great Only Fools and Horses Christmas specials to be shown again on Gold, in the prime viewing slot of 6pm on Christmas Day.
From a selection that included 'Thicker Than Water' (1983), 'The Jolly Boys Outing' (1989) and 'Sleepless In Peckham' (2003) amongst others, over 2000 readers voted for their all-time favourite.
The winning episode is the hilarious 'Heroes and Villains' from Christmas 1996. This one sees Del Boy and Rodney buy themselves tickets for a publican's fancy dress birthday party, and decide on Batman and Robin as their outfits. Not only do they manage to interrupt a mugging attempt on their way there, but they arrive to discover that the publican has unexpectedly died and, unaware to Del Boy and Rodders, the party has been replaced with a sombre wake.
Tune into Gold on Christmas Day to catch this true classic, from one of the nation's favourite comedies. It's the perfect way to relax in the post-turkey-dinner lull - so fill up, sit back, and enjoy Only Fools and Horses at its Christmas best.