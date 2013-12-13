Radio Times and Gold put you in charge of your Christmas viewing by asking you to choose from a shortlist of great Only Fools and Horses Christmas specials to be shown again on Gold, in the prime viewing slot of 6pm on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

From a selection that included 'Thicker Than Water' (1983), 'The Jolly Boys Outing' (1989) and 'Sleepless In Peckham' (2003) amongst others, over 2000 readers voted for their all-time favourite.

The winning episode is the hilarious 'Heroes and Villains' from Christmas 1996. This one sees Del Boy and Rodney buy themselves tickets for a publican's fancy dress birthday party, and decide on Batman and Robin as their outfits. Not only do they manage to interrupt a mugging attempt on their way there, but they arrive to discover that the publican has unexpectedly died and, unaware to Del Boy and Rodders, the party has been replaced with a sombre wake.

Advertisement

Tune into Gold on Christmas Day to catch this true classic, from one of the nation's favourite comedies. It's the perfect way to relax in the post-turkey-dinner lull - so fill up, sit back, and enjoy Only Fools and Horses at its Christmas best.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement