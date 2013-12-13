The winning episode is the hilarious 'Heroes and Villains' from Christmas 1996. This one sees Del Boy and Rodney buy themselves tickets for a publican's fancy dress birthday party, and decide on Batman and Robin as their outfits. Not only do they manage to interrupt a mugging attempt on their way there, but they arrive to discover that the publican has unexpectedly died and, unaware to Del Boy and Rodders, the party has been replaced with a sombre wake.

Tune into Gold on Christmas Day to catch this true classic, from one of the nation's favourite comedies. It's the perfect way to relax in the post-turkey-dinner lull - so fill up, sit back, and enjoy Only Fools and Horses at its Christmas best.