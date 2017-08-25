Gold is airing a new special about leading man David Jason, so they commissioned financial whiz Jasmine Birtles to tot up all the boys’ assets.

The answer? Quite a lot. The duo would be worth a whopping £3 million or so in 2017.

Here’s how Birtles broke her calculations down.

First up, their three-bedroom Peckham flat. She estimated that thanks to rising demand for housing in the up-and-coming area, it would now be worth roughly £850,000. (Good old gentrification, eh?)

And their garage lock-up, that beautiful 1967 Reliant Regal Supervan III and the Ford Capri would fetch about £55,000 between them.

But the pair’s pièce de résistance (as Del Boy would try to say) are those smuggled blue diamonds from the 1985 Christmas special, which would now be worth £1 million each.

Lovely jubbly.