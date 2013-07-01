"This included that Comic Relief is widely known for featuring irreverent and often absurd comedy sketches; the intention of the sketch was to create humour rather than seriously deride Christianity; and that the BBC took immediate action on the night of the broadcast, including issuing an apology for the tone of the sketch, removing it from BBC iPlayer and withdrawing a follow-up sketch due for broadcast later in the evening.”

The BBC took action after more than 2,000 viewers complained direct to the Corporation.

Advertisement

Read the Atkinson routine in full here.