In a statement, Lear's family said knowing him had "been the greatest of gifts".

They added: "Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honour of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

"Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all."

The statement continued: "Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being."

Lear initially worked as a writer and then producer on existing TV series, before eventually bringing his own sitcom into the world – All in the Family – which first aired in 1971.

His career saw him receive six Emmys, two Peabody Awards, and a Golden Globe. He is also a member of the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Other notable shows that Lear created and developed included Sanford and Son, Maude, Good Times, One Day at a Time, and The Jeffersons.

Lear was also known for his activism for liberal causes, including voting rights.

Tributes have been flooding in for Lear following the sad news of his passing, with actor and director Rob Reiner calling him his “second father”.

"I loved Norman Lear with all my heart," he wrote on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X. "He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family.

Actress and comedian Quinta Brunson wrote: “My Goat. What a life. Rest well, Norman Lear," while comedian and writer Jon Stewart added: "Goodnight Norman. Love you. Thanks for raising me."

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown also paid tribute to the late Lear, penning: "This is such sad news to wake up to. What a titan of this industry. And he was always so lovely when I got to spend time in his presence. I know 101 is a LONG life, but still…this one hurts. #HaveYouSeenMyChildhood #RIPNormanLear."

Lear is survived by his wife, Lyn David, six children and four grandchildren.