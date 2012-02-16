The event, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the human rights charity, will take place at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday 4 March and will be broadcast on Channel 4 days later.

Justin Gorman, head of entertainment at Channel 4, said: "We're very proud to be working with Amnesty International and to be able to bring the show to UK audiences. It's a brilliant line-up in an iconic venue."

Amnesty International’s Kerry Moscogiuri said: “We’re extremely excited by the great host of talent who have given up their time to take part in Amnesty’s Secret Policeman’s Ball.

“We expect this will be a great evening of entertainment that will also succeed in throwing a spotlight on the importance of Amnesty’s work on defending all human rights, and in particular free speech.”

More acts will be announced over the coming weeks, as well as the winner of The World’s Shortest Gig competition - an aspiring UK comedian who will be given a 15-second slot on stage.