Joanne and Noah looked set to go their separate ways in the Nobody Wants This season 1 finale when she ended their relationship, unable to commit to converting, a prerequisite of becoming head rabbi – and possibly ever.

Ad

But in a huge show of his faith in her and their relationship, Noah declared that he didn't want to walk away, uncertainty be damned – a decision they sealed with a big ol' snog.

But saying you want something and actually putting in the hard yards to get the thing or make the thing happen are two very different things. So, will Joanne and Noah solidify their commitment to one another in season 2?

"Well, at the end of season 1, he chooses her," creator Erin Foster told The Playlist. "And so season 2 picks up pretty much right after that, not the same night, but around that time of like, 'OK, now how do we do that? What does that look like? Right. I’ve put my career on the line, I've paused things for you.' And that's a lot of pressure on a relationship.

"And so it's like, 'What is our relationship going to look like, and can we do this forever in real life?' I think that once you get past those initial weeks or early months of being insatiable for each other and not being rational about anything, then you kind of have to look at, do our friends like each other? Do our families get along? Do we want to spend a week the same way? What do we do with these hours?

"We're not young, so where's this going? And that is a really interesting part of a relationship to examine. And so that’s really what season 2 is."

But just when is the series landing on Netflix? Read on to find out exactly that.

What time is Nobody Wants This season 2 out on Netflix?

Nobody Wants This season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 23rd October at 8am BST in the UK.

Around the world, that time looks like:

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

2am CT (USA)

3am ET (USA)

9am CET (Central Europe)

3pm AWST (Australia)

5pm AEST (Australia)

7pm (New Zealand)

4am (Brazil)

12:30pm (India)

Read more:

How many episodes are there in Nobody Wants This season 2?

There are 10 episodes in total, which will all drop in one hit. Binge away!

Is there a trailer for Nobody Wants This season 2?

Yes - you can enjoy the delightful trailer right now.

Nobody Wants This season 2 is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 23rd October – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Nobody Wants This to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.