The end is nigh for fans of Derek. Ricky Gervais's Channel 4 comedy bids a fond farewell next Monday 22nd December, with Hannah and Tom's wedding acting as the centrepiece to our final outing to Broad Hill Nursing Home.

We've already teased six important things you should know about the finale and seen a few glimpses of the show after Derek's Christmas message, but now you can see even more of Kev delivering his toe-curling best man speech, Hannah and Tom tying the knot and Derek with new girlfriend Tracey, who – in his words – is "nice inside and out, like a Cadbury Creme Egg".