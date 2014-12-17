New trailer for Derek: The Special - "has there ever been a worse wedding than this?"
Ricky Gervais, Kerry Godliman and David Earl star in Broad Hill's last outing airing on Monday 22nd December
The end is nigh for fans of Derek. Ricky Gervais's Channel 4 comedy bids a fond farewell next Monday 22nd December, with Hannah and Tom's wedding acting as the centrepiece to our final outing to Broad Hill Nursing Home.
We've already teased six important things you should know about the finale and seen a few glimpses of the show after Derek's Christmas message, but now you can see even more of Kev delivering his toe-curling best man speech, Hannah and Tom tying the knot and Derek with new girlfriend Tracey, who – in his words – is "nice inside and out, like a Cadbury Creme Egg".
Derek concludes on Monday 22nd December at 10:00pm on Channel 4