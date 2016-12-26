New Outnumbered Christmas special photos revealed and, surprise surprise, the kids are all grown up
The Brockmans return after three years – how time flies...
Outnumbered is a reliably hilarious peek into frantic family life, and every visit to the Brockmans' is a welcome one. Plus this year's Christmas special, the first in three years, sounds great, involving an interminable Boxing Day car ride to complete a "special mission" for grandad.
So yes, we're looking forward to another 40 minute episode on BBC1 from Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, with Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez all returning. But we're also crying and singing Cat Stevens. And you should too.
I know we've come a long way...
We're changing day to day...
But tell me...
Where do the children play-ay-ay-ay-aaaaaaaay?
[Breaks down sobbing]
