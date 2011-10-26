New Fresh Meat to debut online tonight
Student comedy takes a break next week - but a new episode will be released on 4oD
Fans of Channel 4’s student comedy Fresh Meat will be able to watch the seventh instalment of the programme online on 4oD straight after tonight’s broadcast of episode six.
The new episode is being released on the web early because Fresh Meat will not be airing on C4 next week. It will be replaced in the schedule by urban drama Top Boy, a four-parter that runs every night from Monday to Thursday.
Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain’s series will return to TV on Wednesday 9 November, when the seventh episode will be transmitted. The concluding part of the first series is to be broadcast on 16 November.
It was announced yesterday that Fresh Meat has already been recommissioned by Channel 4, who have ordered another eight-week run of the series to broadcast in 2012.