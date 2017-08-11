Netflix’s GLOW is a GO for season 2
Get ready to rumble all over again
There’s GLOW-rious news for fans of Netflix’s 1980s wrestling drama this morning as it’s been confirmed that Alison Brie’s ‘Zoya The Destroya’ and fellow ring maidens will be returning for a second series.
Inspired by the real-life female wrestling show of the same name that aired in the US in the late 1980s, GLOW tells the story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), a struggling actress who auditions along with dozens of other women (including our own Kate Nash) in a fledgling professional wrestling promotion.
Ruth doesn't exactly get along with the director, and when her former best pal rocks up to the auditions too, the pair have a showdown that could either make or break the production.
Brie and her co-stars were pretty determined to make the comedy-drama as authentic as possible so they even learned to wrestle for it. And it seems as though that move paid off because the show has been incredibly well received by critics and viewers alike.
We're sure they'll be more than happy to go another few rounds with the glorious ladies when GLOW makes its welcome return.