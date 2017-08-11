Ruth doesn't exactly get along with the director, and when her former best pal rocks up to the auditions too, the pair have a showdown that could either make or break the production.

Brie and her co-stars were pretty determined to make the comedy-drama as authentic as possible so they even learned to wrestle for it. And it seems as though that move paid off because the show has been incredibly well received by critics and viewers alike.

Advertisement

We're sure they'll be more than happy to go another few rounds with the glorious ladies when GLOW makes its welcome return.