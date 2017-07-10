The show follows washed-up, existentialist actor BoJack Horseman (voiced by Arrested Development's Will Arnett) who was on a popular TV sitcom in the 90s but has seen only mediocre success since. The actor also happens to be an anthropomorphic horse.

Over three series, it became progressively darker, as we saw the protagonist slide in and out of depression, normally induced by his own self-destructive behaviour.

There is absolutely zero information so far about the new season, but at least there isn't too long to wait before the season drops in the autumn.

BoJack Horseman season four arrives on Netflix on 8th September.