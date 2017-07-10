Netflix reveals BoJack Horseman season four release date
New episodes of the darkly comic animation will arrive in September
The fourth series of Netflix's cult animation BoJack Horseman was announced over a year ago, but now fans finally have a date to cling on to: new episodes will arrive on 8th September.
The announcement was made via the official BoJack Horseman Twitter account, though the cartoon image is obscured by... BoJack's hand?
The show follows washed-up, existentialist actor BoJack Horseman (voiced by Arrested Development's Will Arnett) who was on a popular TV sitcom in the 90s but has seen only mediocre success since. The actor also happens to be an anthropomorphic horse.
Over three series, it became progressively darker, as we saw the protagonist slide in and out of depression, normally induced by his own self-destructive behaviour.
There is absolutely zero information so far about the new season, but at least there isn't too long to wait before the season drops in the autumn.
