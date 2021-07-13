Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum Dreams, A View from the Bridge with Mark Strong and Nicola Walker to stream via National Theatre

The National Theatre’s At Home streaming platform has added a host of new plays to its repertoire, including Chewing Gum Dreams by Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) and Ivo van Hove’s A View from the Bridge, which stars Mark Strong (Cruella) and Nicola Walker (Unforgotten).

Advertisement

Rufus Norris’ production of Everyman with Chiwetel Ejiofor has also been added to the library, and will be able to stream as of today (13th July).

Some of its existing titles have also been made available for audiences outside the UK and Ireland, including Danny Boyle’s production of Frankenstein and Sonia Friedman Productions’ Hamlet.

The production of Coel’s semi-autobiographical one-woman play was filmed back in 2014, before it inspired the BAFTA-winning series of the same name that launched on E4. This will be the first time the recording has been released for the public to stream.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It will also be the first time a recording of van Hove’s A View from the Bridge is released to the public, following a hugely successful run in the West End and Broadway back in 2015.

Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy’s adaptation of Everyman was filmed in the Olivier theatre, with Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead.

Speaking of the latest additions to its streaming service, National Theatre Director of Media Emma Keith said: “It’s fantastic to be able to make more of these impactful and enchanting productions available for audiences around the world to enjoy. I’m delighted to be able to showcase some important productions in our recent theatre history.”

She added: “This is a very exciting month of titles on National Theatre at Home! I’m thrilled that we also have 15 productions available with audio-description to support blind and partially sighted audiences, as well as captions for every production.

“As we now reach seven months of the streaming platform, with new productions added monthly, it’s brilliant to see such a varied range of curated titles so there’s truly something for everybody to enjoy.”

National Theatre at Home is available at ntathome.com. Single titles are available from £5.99 – £8.99, with a monthly subscription for £9.99 or a yearly subscription for £99.99.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.