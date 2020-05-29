"Well, here we all are, in our homes, safe and sound... with our family," Lindsay says while introducing the clip released by Digital Spy.

"What could be better?" he adds sarcastically as music blasts from his children’s room.

"You know, these are tough times for all of us, individuals or as a family. But it's also a time to embrace the moment, to try and bond with family members, who we haven't really understood."

Lindsay is then cut short by loud shouts of “DAAAAAD!” as his son bursts into the room. Cue the clips from the classic, which feature the likes of Zoe Wanamaker (Susan Harper), Gabriel Thomson (Michael Harper), Daniela Denby-Ashe (Janey Harper).

Sadly, the new outtakes don’t feature fan favourite Nick (Kris Marshall), who left the show after its fifth series.

Starting out in 2000, My Family centred on the London Harper family, particularly long-suffering parents Ben and Susan. Overall, the show ran for an imprssive 11 series and 120 episodes (one of only 12 British sitcoms to pass the 100-episode mark).

Advertisement

My Family airs on Fridays on BBC One at 8pm and all series are available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.