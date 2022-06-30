The impressive ensemble includes former Outnumbered stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner, while Peep Show's Isy Suttie, Miranda's Sally Phillips and QI host Sandi Toksvig are also set to feature.

UKTV has announced a host of new stars for the second season of Gold's comedy mystery Murder, They Hope – with Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson set to return in the lead roles.

New faces for the second season also include Vicki Pepperdine (Worzel Gummidge), Danielle Vitalis (Attack the Block), Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), Sherrie Hewson (Benidorm), Ramon Tikaram (This Life), Dan Renton-Skinner (Shooting Stars), Ellen Thomas (Teachers), Philip Jackson (Agatha Christie's Poirot), Youssef Kerkour (Home), Joe Tracini (Hollyoaks), Andrew Ellis (This Is England) and Cole Anderson-James (After Life).

Meanwhile, Sarah Hadland, Shobna Gulati, Jason Manford and Lee Mack are all set to reprise their roles from the first run.

The second season will see Terry (Vegas) and Gemma (Gibson) pick up where they left off in the first run – with the pair now fully-fledged private detectives following the explosion of their coach business.

Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas in Murder, They Hope UKTV

It is once again written by Jason Cook (Hebburn) and this time promises to include "church bells, couples therapy, aristocratic mystery and a framing like no other".

When the second run was first announced back in May, Cook said: "It's such a joy to be able to take Terry and Gemma on another series of journeys into the world we have created for them. The reaction from the public has been incredibly heartwarming and I'm so happy that UKTV are allowing us to keep telling their stories."

The series will be directed by Ed Bye and Sarmad Masud, with Andy Harvey serving as producer and Mollie Freedman Berthoud and Andy Brereton as executive producers.

Murder, They Hope season 2 will air on Gold later this year – with more precise details to follow in due course.

