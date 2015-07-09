It promises to delve into the personal lives of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo and the gang and is the first TV show for the characters since Muppets Tonight, which was shown on the BBC, and ended in 1996.

The new show is written by Bill Prady (The Big Bang Theory) and Bob Kushell (Anger Management).

The news of Sky's acquisition was unveiled at Sky’s lavish autumn season launch in the city of London where the broadcaster also revealed that Ashley Jensen crime series Agatha Raisin would be returning for a full eight-part series.

Jensen will resume her role as Agatha along with Mathew Horne as her best friend Roy and Katy Wix as her cleaning lady Gemma. All starred in the pilot episode which was shown last Christmas.

Sky also announced a new comedy called Rovers about a lower league football team.

Starring The Royle Family’s Sue Johnston, the new comedy is penned by Him & Her writer Joe Wilkinson and Derek star David Earl.

It will be produced by Jellylegs, the company run by Craig Cash.

Johnston said: “I’ve completely fallen in love with the world Joe and David have created in Rovers and I can’t wait to start filming. And of course it will be a joy to be working with Craig Cash again."