Mrs Brown’s Boys returns with live Halloween special

Looks like another Mrs Brown’s Boys one-off live special is on its way this spooky season.

The BBC has confirmed Brendan O’Carroll’s hit comedy will be back this Halloween to mark 10 years since it began airing. “There’s spooky going’s on in the Brown household, where anything can, and probably will happen,” the broadcaster has teased.

Of course, O’Carroll will be back in Agnes Brown’s slippers. Speaking of the beloved sitcom’s return, he said: “It’s a huge thrill to do another ‘live’ show for the BBC. It’ll be so wonderful so see them nervous all over again. We will be trying our best to stick to the script, but honestly a script is just a guideline. Ha ha ha! Bring it on! ”

BBC boss Charlotte Moore added: “I’m thrilled that we are marking the 10th anniversary of the award winning Mrs Brown’s Boys coming to BBC One with this very special live broadcast. A huge thank you to Brendan and the team for keeping us all so brilliantly entertained for a decade. I can’t wait to see what mischief Agnes and family have in store for us this Halloween.”

A release date has yet to be confirmed and cast details have not been announced.

Dermot O’Neill’s Grandad will likely be back for the spooky special, as well as O’Carroll’s real-life wife, Jennifer Gibney, who plays Mrs Brown’s long-suffering daughter Cathy.

Two cast members we can apparently rule out are Gary Hollywood and Damien McKiernan, who play boyfriends Dino and Rory on the show, after they reportedly quit the show last year.

The comedy was voted best sitcom of the 21st century by a RadioTimes.com poll and has won several awards, including a BAFTA and five NTAs.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Comedy club for the latest news.