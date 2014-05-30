Colman plays Mr Sloane’s estranged wife Janet, who left him to find herself after becoming overwhelmed by routine. Her look is classic 60s and the style I have chosen to recreate below is one that is perfect for a spring look in the office or more formal drinks.

Here are my top picks to getting the classic 60s style:

Floral Jacquard shift dress Jeager £120, Mother of Pearl white earrings JCM £140, Pearl Look necklace Topshop £7.50, Karen Millen Ladies gold plated Watch £145, White pointed court shoes H&M £24.99, Sixties Lace Shift Dress Topshop £48.

This look is a real favourite of mine, simple but very chic and so easy to pull off. I have two options here; on the left is a dress very similar to Colman’s, which would suit a slightly older age range. Team this with pearl accessories and some very simple pointed courts to finish the look off. The second option on the right has a younger vibe, the dress is different but it has the same shape which carries the 60’s vibe into a younger style. Again, team this dress with the pointed courts, don’t go for the necklace though, and instead go for a gold dress watch and the earrings. Dressed to impress!

Ophelia Lovibond

Ophelia plays Mr Sloane’s new love interest Robin. Hailing from hippy central, San Fran, Robin is a free spirited girl and her style reflects that. This look is drawing us towards the 70s and we can update it for a more modern look, taking the key pieces and showing you how you can wear this for spring/summer, then also how to take it into the colder months. Savvy!

Here are my picks to replicate and update this look:

Yellow Shift Dress Izabel £20, Suede bag with fringes H&M £29.99, 5 pack bracelets H&M £7.99, Platform Sandals H&M £24.99, Sleeveless Trench Coat H&M £29.99, Coat H&M £59.99 (not available yet, keep your eyes peeled).

I’ll have it all please! This look is again very simple but looks so well pulled together. The yellow shift dress from Izabel is the starting point that we then layer on top of. The next piece is this gorgeous sleeveless trench coat, which I am seriously lusting after, perfect for a light layer in the warmer weather and also be a great in the winter under a coat. Keep the rest of the look simple – a fringed suede bag screams 70s and the colours work fabulously together. Then stack on some gold bangles and slip on these platform sandals and you're ready for some summer fun. To roll this look into autumn slip on this snuggly shaggy coat and hey presto!

This second look from Robin is firmly planted in the 60s. A bright mini dress in a psychedelic pattern, plus hoop earrings – pretty garish! To tone it down a tad I have come up with two looks in more muted colours but still working Robin’s vibe!

Here are my alternative looks for Robin’s party style:

Looped Hooped earring Topshop £5, White Bangle Ti Sento £25, Royalty Jewelled Heels Topshop £68, Swing Dress in Paisley print ASOS £25, Pink Checked Dress with Collared detail Missguided £19.99, Block Heel Cleated sole Platform Sandal Shoes Spy Love Buy £ 26.95.

As you can see, the colour pallet is toned down but I have kept the same shapes and patterns to keep the essence of Robin's look. The first style on the left is a gorgeous Paisley print dress from ASOS. I really like the colours here and the shape is perfect to showcase your legs (but hide your tummy) so great for a dinner date and drinks! Team this dress with the fantastically named ‘Royalty Jewelled Heels’ – hey who doesn’t want to feel like royalty, and I think these shoes would defiantly make you feel (and look) fabulous. Again, like all the looks in this piece, keep the accessories simple and minimal. I really love this white bangle from Ti Sento, they do a whole range of these in different colours and sizes so if you want you can stack them up! The second look is a very young style but also really fitted with Robin's. The check dress has the long sleeves but short skirt look, which was so big in the 60s, and these cleated heels, which are really in right now, make the whole style look fun. Go with the hoops with this look and you're ready to hit the clubs!

Mr Sloan is on Fridays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic