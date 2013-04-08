Mr Chow parachutes into Sin City in new movie posters for The Hangover III
John Goodman's unnamed character also appears in the latest artwork for the final instalment in the Wolfpack trilogy
The Wolfpack are back for one final trip to Las Vegas, the setting of their original amnesiac adventure. The Hangover Part III doesn't hit cinemas until 24 May but, in the meantime, fans can enjoy two new posters teasing the final instalment in the trilogy starring Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy and John Goodman.
Ken Jeong's wacky gangster Mr Chow appears in the latest artwork, parachuting into Sin City sporting his trademark sunglasses and crazed expression. The character – who has morphed from the first film's villain into a friend of protagonists Phil, Stu and Alan – is returning for the series finale which sees Alan lean on the Wolfpack for support following the death of his father.
American actor John Goodman also stars in the upcoming threequel – and by the looks of his menacing role in this new artwork, his character could be bad news for the boys. With no wedding or bachelor party set to feature in Part III, the source of their current bother is yet to be revealed...
The weekend also brought us a new TV spot for The Hangover Part III – check it out below: