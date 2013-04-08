The Wolfpack are back for one final trip to Las Vegas, the setting of their original amnesiac adventure. The Hangover Part III doesn't hit cinemas until 24 May but, in the meantime, fans can enjoy two new posters teasing the final instalment in the trilogy starring Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy and John Goodman.

Ken Jeong's wacky gangster Mr Chow appears in the latest artwork, parachuting into Sin City sporting his trademark sunglasses and crazed expression. The character – who has morphed from the first film's villain into a friend of protagonists Phil, Stu and Alan – is returning for the series finale which sees Alan lean on the Wolfpack for support following the death of his father.