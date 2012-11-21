Morecambe & Wise documentary uncovers lost sketch
First airing since 1967 for Changing of the Guard routine – plus, Eric and Ern from bacon and eggs…
A new documentary series has unearthed a sketch by Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise that has not been seen since its original broadcast in 1967.
The sketch features in Bring Me Morecambe and Wise, a five-part tribute to the duo that starts tonight at 9pm on Gold (Sky 110, Virgin 126).
Entitled Changing of the Guard, the wordless routine sees Ernie Wise take the lead as a Queen's Guardsman struggling to keep order using only unintelligible screams and barks. Wise himself struggles to keep a straight face and is soon corpsing, setting Morecambe and the other actors off.
See the sketch below.
Meanwhile, Gold has commissioned a portrait of Morecambe and Wise made entirely from breakfast foodstuffs. In 2007, viewers of the channel voted the "Breakfast Sketch" M&W's best moment. See the portrait being made below.