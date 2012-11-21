Entitled Changing of the Guard, the wordless routine sees Ernie Wise take the lead as a Queen's Guardsman struggling to keep order using only unintelligible screams and barks. Wise himself struggles to keep a straight face and is soon corpsing, setting Morecambe and the other actors off.

See the sketch below.

Meanwhile, Gold has commissioned a portrait of Morecambe and Wise made entirely from breakfast foodstuffs. In 2007, viewers of the channel voted the "Breakfast Sketch" M&W's best moment. See the portrait being made below.