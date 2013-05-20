Eric Morecambe’s widow Joan and their daughter Gail unveiled the plaque at a ceremony this weekend.

"The shows still come across as being funny," Joan told Sky News. "They're still entertaining, even for new audiences and people who weren't around in the days of Eric and Ernie.

"People are very nostalgic about their shows; they hone into long-term memories because they worked in television for years and years."

Added Gail: "It was family viewing, so the generation of children who are watching now are doing so because parents are very comfortable watching this type of comedy with their children, parents and grandparents."

Morecambe and Wise began performing together in 1941 and went on to become one of the top-rated and best loved acts on British television. They continued as a comedy pairing until Morecambe’s death in 1984. Ernie Wise died in 1999.