Morecambe and Wise awarded blue plaque at Teddington Studios
Legendary funnymen are honoured at film and television studios in west London where many of their shows were filmed
Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise have been honoured with a blue plaque at Teddington Studios in west London.
The plaque is designed to serve as a reminder of their 40-year careers in television, much of which was recorded at the famous studios.
Eric Morecambe’s widow Joan and their daughter Gail unveiled the plaque at a ceremony this weekend.
"The shows still come across as being funny," Joan told Sky News. "They're still entertaining, even for new audiences and people who weren't around in the days of Eric and Ernie.
"People are very nostalgic about their shows; they hone into long-term memories because they worked in television for years and years."
Added Gail: "It was family viewing, so the generation of children who are watching now are doing so because parents are very comfortable watching this type of comedy with their children, parents and grandparents."
Morecambe and Wise began performing together in 1941 and went on to become one of the top-rated and best loved acts on British television. They continued as a comedy pairing until Morecambe’s death in 1984. Ernie Wise died in 1999.