Blandings stars Timothy Spall as bumbling, absent-minded Lord Emsworth - who forgets the names of his nearest and dearest and loves nothing more than spending time with his enormous pig. Absolutely Fabulous's Jennifer Saunders also stars as Connie, Lord Emsworth's controlling and indomitable sister, while Jack Farthing plays the family's silly son Freddie.

Executive editor of BBC's comedy commissioning Kristian Smith says: “I’m so thrilled that audiences young and old have loved Blandings as much as we do. The capers at Blandings Castle offer us charming family comedy and a truly stellar cast; Timothy Spall and Jennifer Saunders immaculately capture all the joy and spirit of Wodehouse's brilliant characters and Guy Andrews' beautiful scripts masterfully bring the Blandings stories to life. Series two is a real treat for everybody."

Like the first series, this second run will be adapted from PG Wodehouse's Blandings Castle books by Lost in Austen's screenwriter Guy Andrews.

More like this

Advertisement

You can buy Blandings series 1 from RT DVD Shop