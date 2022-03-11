The four-season sketch series, which first premiered on BBC One over five decades ago, will now begin airing every weeknight at 9pm from Monday 14th March 2022 .

Monty Python’s Flying Circus will be repeated on UK terrestrial television for the first time in nearly 35 years, after the series rights were exclusively acquired by That’s TV, which broadcasts on Freeview, Sky and Freesat.

That’s TV Head of Programming, Kris Vaiksalu, said: “For over 50 years, Monty Python’s Flying Circus has had audiences in stitches of laughter. The show is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedy series ever made in the world. It is truly timeless, and its influence continues to be seen today.

“The Pythons are part of our national heritage but for too long this iconic show has been left buried in the archives. We are proud to have acquired the exclusive free TV rights to every episode and will be showing them all in full and uncut on That’s TV this spring.”

Monty Python forms part of That’s TV’s new schedule of classic comedy, which will also feature The Kumars at No.42, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Harry Enfield’s Television Programme.

Two years ago, original Python member John Cleese complained about the show's absence on terrestrial TV, stating during a public Q&A: “The BBC has not put Monty Python out on terrestrial television now for 20 years and young people don’t know about it… Now young people have no idea who I am, and it seems odd as I think they would enjoy Python.”

Meanwhile, Michael Palin previously told RadioTimes.com that he is amazed the BBC has not shown repeats of Monty Python’s Flying Circus for years.

“I don’t know why [the show hasn’t been repeated],” he said. “We had a notorious case in America in 1976 with ABC to stop them showing clips of Python without consulting us and in the end the BBC settled with us and said we should have let you know, you are the writers and we will give you the rights to everything except the rights to television in the UK. Presumably the BBC still hold those rights.”

Asked if he would like to see the classic series aired again, he said: “Yes. I am amazed it hasn’t been repeated. There must be a reason, but I don’t know what that could be.”

