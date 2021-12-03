It’s one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time.

20th Television comedy series Modern Family was created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan for release in 2009 and it ran for 11 acclaimed seasons on ABC.

The series focuses on three diverse connected families in suburban Los Angeles.

Winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series five years in a row and numerous award wins for its celebrated ensemble, Modern Family will surely go down as a classic.

Its much-loved cast included Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara.

The series aired its final episode in the US on 8th April 2020, with a “bittersweet ending”.

So, with all of this in mind, how long will fans be able to watch seasons 1 to 9 on Netflix and where will the newer episodes be available?

Here’s what you need to know about Modern Family’s time on Netflix.

When is Modern Family leaving Netflix UK?

Modern Family seasons 1 to 9 will be removed from Netflix UK on 1st January 2022.

The final day to watch the beloved sitcom on the streaming platform will be New Year’s Eve (31st December).

Following this, Modern Family will be available to watch exclusively on Disney Plus.

20th Television production Modern Family is now owned by Disney so this explains why the studios’ own streaming service will be its new home going ahead.

Modern Family had only been added to Netflix UK and most other territories in 2020.

Season 9 was only added to the platform in recent months, suggesting that later seasons will also not be available on Netflix.

There is a notice now on Modern Family’s page on the desktop website and on the mobile app noting: “Last day to watch on Netflix: 31 December.”

So, Modern Family fans, make the most of it on Netflix while you can.

Modern Family seasons 1 to 9 are available on Netflix UK until 31st December 2021.

