But it's still a move unlikely to impress the self titled "real estate mogul." And while we're sure the current owner of the 2,792-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Cheviot Hills won't have any trouble finding a buyer - $2.35 million price tag or not - there's no harm in Phil offering up a few pearls of wisdom for his on-screen home's estate agent, now, is there? Here goes:

"Every realtor is just a ninja in a blazer."

"I got to be the top realtor of the year by thinking inside the box. That's right, I said inside. Because while everyone is chasing each other outside, what is the box? Empty."

"I can't be satisfied, until you're satisfied."

"Don't insult my selling. That crosses a line. What line? Oh, you don't see it? That's because I just sold it."

"Some people call me a salesperson. I call myself a salesfriend."

If all that fails, the realtor ABC:

Modern Family is on Sky 1 on Mondays at 8:30pm.

