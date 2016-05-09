The series is described as “a funny, gripping series about friendship, love and facing your demons [following] the angst and exorcisms of an unlikely duo of demon hunters, played by Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey) and Susan Wokoma (E4’s Chewing Gum)”.

Basically, if you thought figuring things out in your twenties wasn’t already hard enough, Amy (Theobald) and Raquel (Wokoma) are going to show us what happens when you throw in some gnarly demons.

Riann Steele (In the Flesh), Lewis Reeves (Unforgotten), Arinze Kene (Youngers) and Tony Curran (Defiance, Sons of Anarchy) also star.

“Howard has been responsible for defining drama on E4 and with Crazy Face he’s proved himself to be on thrilling, anarchic and utterly rude form,” said Piers Wenger, Channel 4’s Head of Drama. “We are delighted to welcome him back to the channel and to work with our partners at Urban Myth Films and Netflix to realise the ambition of this bold and brilliant series.”

An air date has yet to be confirmed.